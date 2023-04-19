 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra reveals the character she would like play from 'GOT'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of upcoming web-series Citadel
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of upcoming web-series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming American web-series Citadel alongwith actor Richard Madden.

PC recently visited India where she appeared with Richard for the premiere of the show. While promoting the show in the country, she had an exclusive conversation with Indiatoday.

During the promotional spree, Richard was asked to cast the actress in one of Game of Thrones characters to which he instantly responded: "Daenerys" as he thinks she is very powerful.

After listening to Madden's answer, Chopra immediately seconded his choice and also said that she would love to play Daenerys. She added: "I will take Daenerys. I mean Emilia Clarke was so good. No one can do how she did it but yes, I would love that."

The Quantico actor also spoke about her working experience and bond with the Citadel co-star. "We also like each other. We get on well with each other and can say anything. We both came on the show wanting to protect our characters and tell each other the real feedback. There was no ego and that was interesting."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's spy-thriller series is set to release on Amazon Prime on April 28. Meanwhile in Bollywood, she is all set to feature in film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer

Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer
Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace

Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace
Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts
Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports

Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports
Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures
Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair

Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair
Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views

Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views
Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz ‘alive and well’, says manager
'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to go off-air: Comedian responds to rumours
Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics

Parineeti Chopra shows off her 'silver ring' amid engagement rumours: See pics
Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?

Shah Rukh Khan or Alia-Ranbir: Who will open 'Koffee With Karan 8'?