time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Prince Harry's in store for a 'nightmare' in the UK

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Experts fear Prince Harry is slated to suffer a massive nightmare when it comes time for King Charles’ Coronation.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop brought these shocking admissions to light.

The author of Elizabeth & Philip believes, “I think it’s going to be a bit of a nightmare for him.”

According to the Us Weekly, “I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself. He was helping Meghan [Markle] into the car and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin.”

“And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan,” Ms Dunlop added.

But considering how much “he does lean on her very heavily. I think clearly, they bonded.”

“They both had painful childhoods [and] took solace in each other’s respective narratives. And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion.”

