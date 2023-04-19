'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is keeping Deadpool fans on edge as the actor hints that the new movie would do “something completely new” with Wolverine.

Speaking to ET, the star said, “We’ve wanted to this for decades…it’s weirdly the perfect time,” Reynolds recently told ET Canada. “I never stopped [trying to get him to come back as Wolverine]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

The 46-year-old continued, “And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

Previously, Jackman told SiriusXM that Wolverine's entrance would not interfere with Logan's events.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said hinting at multiverse playing a factor in his return. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”