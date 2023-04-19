 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Deadpool star teases Wolverine
'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is keeping Deadpool fans on edge as the actor hints that the new movie would do “something completely new” with Wolverine.

Speaking to ET, the star said, “We’ve wanted to this for decades…it’s weirdly the perfect time,” Reynolds recently told ET Canada. “I never stopped [trying to get him to come back as Wolverine]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

The 46-year-old continued, “And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

Previously, Jackman told SiriusXM that Wolverine's entrance would not interfere with Logan's events.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said hinting at multiverse playing a factor in his return. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’
Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK video

Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK
Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’

Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’
Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case
Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut

Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut
King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’ video

King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’
Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'

Kanye West new doc represents 'world-class journalism'
Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus

Rachel McAdams explains why she has declined hit movies during two-year hiatus
Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra expresses her desire to go back to business school: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian receives loved-up tribute from Kim Kardashian on 44th birthday

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol

Bella Hadid shares she's six-month sober a month after revealing why she quit alcohol