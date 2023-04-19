Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just too far gone’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no way left to get back home to the UK.



GB News broadcaster Esther Krakue made these admissions during an interview with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.

She believes, “I think, that the relationship is just too far gone. I think this level of mistrust just demonstrates how there's no coming back from that.”

For those unversed, this admission was made following a poll that was conducted by Express UK.

The poll in question found that among a 4,301-reader base, 96% of people of people believe the rift cannot be reconciled, where as only 2% voiced concerns against it.