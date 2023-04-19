Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’

Megan Thee Stallion has recently broken her silence on Tory Lanez shooting for the first and last time.



In an essay for Elle, Megan explained how she saw herself as a survivor and addressed the impact of the incident on her mental health

“I have truly survived the unimaginable,” said the musician.

She continued, “Rather than a victim, I had to face my trauma being turned into a running joke.”

Earlier in 2020, the rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a party in the Hollywood Hills. He was later convicted of assault and faced over 20 years in prison.

“First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot,” she commented.

The singer further stated, “Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life.”

“I wish I could have handled this situation privately. That was my intention, but once my attacker made it public, everything changed. By the time I identified my attacker, I was completely drained,” explained Megan

Megan revealed that she “started falling into a depression and didn’t feel like making music”.

“I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore… It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” disclosed the musician.

However, she decided to write an article to heal herself following the guilty verdict.

Megan pointed out, “My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press.”

“I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma,” she concluded.