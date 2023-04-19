Prince Harry persuades Meghan Markle to end feud with royal family?

Prince Harry has reportedly persuaded his wife Meghan Markle to end feud with the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to attend his father King Charles' coronation, seems satisfied as his wife Meghan wants to make amends with the palace, a new report has claimed.

The Duchess is determined to make sure that there are no more rifts that will disrupt the family's harmony.



Buckingham Palace's statement also suggests as things are getting better between the royal family and the Sussexes as they used word 'pleased' to make announcement about Harry's and Meghan's decision.

The statement reads: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."



Harry and Meghan have reportedly decided to change their policy about the palace, while Charles is also seems desperate to heal the rift with the couple.

Meghan, as per Page Six, also wants her children to know their grandfather King Charles.

"She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty. She just really doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye," the report claimed.

Meghan's decision to not to attend her husband's side also resulted in some royal watchers saying that it is an attempt on her behalf to not distance the royal family further.

PR expert Chad Teixeira told the Mirror: "Whether there's a solid reason behind this play or it shows Meghan's stance, one might reckon that they'd hit the pause button on their differences. However, only the Royal Family and the Royal Institution will know the full story behind Meghan's decision to stay away."