Prince Andrew to be shown more respect at coronation than Prince Harry?

Prince Harry set to face a “painful” and “incredibly frustrating” situation at his father King Charles’ coronation where he will head to leaving behind his wife Meghan Markle and kids in California.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed that the Duke of Sussex may be treated like a “pariah” is most probably going to be “shunted aside.”

He went on to claim that even the disgraced Prince Andrew could be shown more “respect” at Charles’ big event by the crown than Harry.

“My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah and that he is well aware of that," the author of The King said. "So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway.”

“There is a humiliation factor here. Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside – this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry.

“I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething,” he added.

Anderson continued: “I have a feeling that even Prince Andrew will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the crown – that’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days."

"Harry knows that he's just going to have to follow his grandmother’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ motto," Andersen said. "He'll have to just grit his teeth and get through it.”

"There will almost certainly be boos from the crowd, but let's not forget that there is still some lingering affection among the people for Diana's younger son," the expert went on.

"And I expect there will be some catcalls aimed in the direction of Andrew, Camilla, and even Charles as well. Like it or not, there is a growing anti-monarchist movement in Great Britain and they are becoming increasingly vocal."