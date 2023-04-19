 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan to overshadow Charles’ coronation with grand birthday bash for Archie?

File Footage 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could risk overshadowing King Charles’ coronation by celebrating their son, Prince Archie's birthday, which happens to coincide with the historic event, on a grand level.

Ahead of the new monarch’s crowning ceremony, it is being speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could announce the birthday of their son just hours before the event in an effort to “upstage” Charles’ big day.

The claims were made by Royal columnist Lee Cohen, who said that Harry and Meghan would not let go of any opportunity to steal the limelight off of the coronation.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Cohen said, "It's terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.”

"It's not as if the Royal Family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite," he added.

It is also expected that the California-based Royal couple would release their son’s portrait on his birthday, May 6th, as per Royal tradition, which they seem to have followed despite quitting the Royal family.

Harry may also leave the Coronation ceremony right after the main event so he could join his wife, son and daughter Princess Lilibet in US to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

"Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday," an insider told Page Six.

According to a source close to the family, the expected guests at the celebration would be Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Archie's pre-school friends along with some celebrity friends of the couple.

The famous celebrity pals could include Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi.

More From Royals:

King Charles is 'in danger', warns Nigel Farage

King Charles is 'in danger', warns Nigel Farage
Prince Andrew to be shown more respect at coronation than Prince Harry?

Prince Andrew to be shown more respect at coronation than Prince Harry?
Prince Harry persuades Meghan Markle to end feud with royal family?

Prince Harry persuades Meghan Markle to end feud with royal family?
Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students

Duchess Sophie continues royal duties as she spends time with autistic students
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just too far gone’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just too far gone’
Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK video

Prince Harry’s in store for a ‘nightmare’ in the UK
King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’ video

King Charles proving what ‘togetherness could’ve accomplished’
Prince Harry makes first public statement following coronation attendance confirmation video

Prince Harry makes first public statement following coronation attendance confirmation
Prince Edward reviews plans for King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey

Prince Edward reviews plans for King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey
Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with

Palace insider reveals why Prince William is ‘difficult’ to work with
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ the legacy of Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert video

Sarah Ferguson ‘delighted’ to be ‘VIP attendee’ at King Charles Coronation concert