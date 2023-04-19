Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Streaming giant Netflix has disclosed that its number of subscribers has hit a record high at 232.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.



Netflix also reported on Tuesday its quarterly profit of $1.3 billion, according to AFP.

Reuters quoted Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos as saying “We are growing and we are profitable.”

In the company's post-earnings video interview, Ted Sarandos said, "We have a clear path to accelerate growth in both revenue and profit, and we're executing it."

Market tracker Insider Intelligence forecast that Netflix will bring in $770 million in ad revenue from the new tier this year, and that revenue figure will top $1 billion next year.

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.

Meanwhile, the company also said it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords "to improve the experience for members."