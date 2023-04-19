Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham is already anxious about becoming a grandmother to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's kids and has been working out so she could be a "glam granny" to them.

According to Heat Magazine, the fashion designer even jokes with her husband David Beckham that they will be “cool and fun grandparents.”

The aspiring chef and his actor wife have been vocal about their wish of having a big family with Brooklyn even saying, “I could have kids yesterday,” in one of his recent interviews.

Victoria and David celebrated Nicola and Brooklyn’s first wedding anniversary together leaving behind the feud and “the nastiness” that came with it earlier this month.

“David and Victoria have tried so hard for so long to build bridges with Brooklyn and Nicola,” the insider told the outlet.

“They’ve hated being estranged from their eldest son and took every opportunity to extend an olive branch. It’s been such a relief to finally put everything behind them.”

The insider continued, “Vic’s hopeful the two families can put all the nastiness behind them and move forward – she knows they’ll be spending even more time together once Brooklyn and Nicola start having babies, and she doesn’t want to be pushed out when that happens.”

“She keeps joking to David that they’ll be the cool, fun grandparents, as Nicola’s mum Claudia is nearly 70 and her dad Nelson is in his eighties. And, of course, she’s doing everything possible to make sure she’ll be the most glam granny ever!

“Vic’s determined to be the hottest grandma ever. Much as she loves babies, she feels too young for that label. She’s already anxious about ageing and takes looking good very seriously, so she’s been even more focused on her workouts and beauty regime to get ‘granny ready.’”