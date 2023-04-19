King Charles ‘feeding bank notes’ to a an unemployed golf addict

File Footage

Experts have just bashed King Charles’ family tree and have called them out for being nothing more than an “unemployed golf addict” and “podcast creator’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, “Having Harry, Andrew and Beatrice as possible regal understudies makes about as much sense as letting Cheryl Cole deputise for the Home Secretary or Take That’s Gary Barlow getting to have a go as the governor of the Bank of England.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “it’s the horrendous look of it all: That an unemployed golf addict, a Sloaney girl about town and a man who supposedly makes podcasts for a living could ever be left in charge and could theoretically sign government documents or receive new ambassadors.”

“The fact that these three, who currently sit at the fifth, eighth and ninth positions in the line of succession still occupy official positions of this import, even if in all likelihood they will never have to, epitomises everything that a critic might loudly argue is wrong with the monarchy.”

“Specifically, why should a bunch of unqualified, unelected and unappealing people be allowed to hold these roles? That they could even theoretically be tapped to open parliament, sign official documents or hold Privy Council meetings?”