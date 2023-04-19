 
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Andrew leave King Charles to ‘put out royal fires’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have just been accused of trying to constantly leave the “palace to have to deal with latest PR fires.”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, she believes Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are the Firm’s biggest burdens.

Mainly because of how “Both men routinely erupt like self-pitying ducal Kratos only for the palace to have to deal with latest PR fires. They then temporarily take a few steps out of public view only for the whole process to begin again.”

“This is an issue that has been accidentally brought to the fore by another Prince – Hey there, Edward! – a man who has not done a single thing to earn a headline in his own right in a couple of decades.”

