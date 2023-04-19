 
Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry

Shehnaaz Gill shares personal experiences of getting rejected
Shehnaaz Gill shares personal experiences of getting rejected 

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill recently revealed that she had faced discrimination based on her age during her career. She shared that she was once rejected for a role and was told, "Oh, she is a kid, how can we take her?" Despite her impressive talent and experience, she was turned down for the job purely because of her age.

In an industry where ageism is unfortunately common, Shehnaaz's story highlights the challenges faced by young actors and actresses trying to make a name for themselves. She spoke out against the practice of discriminating based on age and emphasized the importance of giving equal opportunities to all individuals, regardless of age.

"I want to encourage young actors and actresses to pursue their dreams and not be discouraged by these obstacles," Shehnaaz said. "Age should never be a barrier to achieving your goals."

Shehnaaz's experience serves as a reminder of the importance of fairness and equal opportunity in the entertainment industry, and the need for change in the attitudes and practices of those making hiring decisions.

