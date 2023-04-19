Prince Harry’s is a ‘reservoir of grievance’ is ‘wreaking havoc’ on King Charles

Experts fear “the monarchy could not survive another disaster” at Prince Harry’s scale.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, she believes, “the King simply cannot afford for his brother and son and their ever-resilient egos and deep reservoirs of grievance to continue semi-regularly wrecking havoc.”

“So long as the eight words ‘The Duke of York’ and ‘The Duke of Sussex’ appear on the royal website as Counsellors of State, His Majesty is putting his reign – and the whole palace shebang – in jeopardy.”

“And god forbid if Beatrice is let loose on a Philip Treacy sale: the monarchy could not survive another disaster on that scale.”