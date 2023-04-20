 
entertainment
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner is having 'fun' in new and 'exciting' romance with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is keeping her romance with Timothee Chalamet a secret.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul is laying low and having ‘fun’ with her new alleged boyfriend, ensuring to keep their relationship away from the media.

A source tells ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.”

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends,” the source added.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life,” they said.

This comes as Kylie was seen attending Coachella sans Timothee.

