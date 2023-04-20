 
Royals
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

Days before his coronation, King Charles is using an “exact copy of Westminster Abbey” for practice, according to a report.

 The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in a centuries-old ceremony.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a royal expert said a full rehearsal has been set up at Buckingham Palace.

 Jennie Bond told the magazine, “It’s a facsimile model of the altar at Westminster Abbey, built in Buckingham Palace - almost an exact copy of what is there, so King Charles and the rest of the family will be able to practise walking up and down the steps and sitting in the right place.

"Of course, William's going to be involved in that as well. So there's a heck of a lot going on.

“The replica has been built in the Ballroom, with the altar and exact copies of where all the things for the ceremony will go at Westminster Abbey.”

Members of the Royal Family will be using the space to make sure they get things right.

She added, “The reason for building the ‘set’ is that officials then don't have to close the Abbey for lots of rehearsals."

