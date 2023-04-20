 
Kate Middleton stabbed in the back by King Charles?

At a time when royal fans think Kate Middleton would be the star of the show in the absence of Meghan Markle at the coronation, a body language expert said the royal family seems to have downgraded the Princess of Wales.

The remarks came after reports surfaced that King Charles is quite happy with Meghan and Harry's decision regarding the coronation.

He also appreciates the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision that Harry should attend the ceremony while Meghan must stay behind to take care of the couple's children.

Commenting on a photo included in official Coronation Programme, Judi James told The Mirror Meghan is the "stand-out star" while the Princess of Wales looks "downgraded.

The picture shows the Sussexes alongside Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis. 

 James said the picture shows a "fond, loving and closely-bonded family" which doesn't reflect the current relationship between the King, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020.

 She added, "Kate has received a body language downgrade here. Standing to the side of the pose and looking outward, she appears stripped of her current status as the stand-out star of the Firm."

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

King Charles' coronation to feature 'Jesus relics'

Prince Harry to be snubbed by senior royals at coronation

Prince Harry’s is a ‘reservoir of grievance’ is ‘wreaking havoc’ on King Charles video

King Charles’ in ‘wholly in uncharted royal waters’ video

Queen left Charles with ‘mother of all monarchical headaches’ Prince Harry video

Prince Harry, Andrew leave King Charles to ‘put out royal fires’ video

King Charles ‘feeding bank notes’ to a an unemployed golf addict video

King Charles’ Firm ‘littered with money grabbers’ video

Harry, Meghan to overshadow Charles’ coronation with grand birthday bash for Archie? video

King Charles is 'in danger', warns Nigel Farage

