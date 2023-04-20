 
Meghan and Harry's friend says people can't be forced to be interested in coronation

Author and journalist Omid Scobie has criticized an article published in a leading British newspaper about the coronation of King Charles.

Commenting on an article by Philip Johnston, the author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography said, "The World Cup, Olympics, Queen’s Jubilee, Bake Off, Wimbledon, Christmas, picky bits for dinner on a hot day… Britain is fine.

The Coronation is a major historical moment but you can’t force people to be interested. Ridiculous article."

Writing for The Telegraph, Philip Johnston had said, "If people cannot get excited about a Coronation, the first for 70 years, what does the country get worked up about anymore?"

The article came just a day after a poll said more than half of the British people do not want to pay for King Charles coronation.

An another found that most of Britons are not interested in watching the ceremony whee the son of Queen Elizabeth would be crowned.

