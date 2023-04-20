 
Royals
Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's supporters donate thousands of dollars to Harry's charity

Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, has acknowledged the Sussex Squad for raising money for the charity.

Royal fans criticized the charity and said the Sussex Squad has also been embroiled in controversy in the past for cases of online abuse while defending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sussex Squad are women and men from around the world, including many in the U.S., who show up online to support Meghan Markle.

The group emerged after Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took her hits in the press since marrying Prince Harry, from reports of a feud with Duchess Kate to reports of being demanding to a very public spotlight on her private family tensions.

The annual report by Sentebale also mentioned other donors who have supporter the charity.

