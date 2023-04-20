 
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry attending Coronation due to rift with royals turned ‘so personal’

While Prince Harry would be attending the Coronation of his father, King Charles, there are still some complex feelings between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Meghan Markle, 41, will stay back in California with the couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry, 38, will attend the historic ceremony in London.

King Charles is reportedly “pleased” his son will be there, but there isn’t really a reconciliation happening that many would have hoped for.

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” a close friend told People exclusively in this week’s cover story. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.”

Last month, the Duke of Sussex raised the eyebrows of royal watchers when he travelled to London for a court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers, but did not go to see either Charles or his brother, Prince William.

And while Harry will be appearing for the Coronation, he will not be staying for very long. He is also not expected to have any official role, and likely won’t be participating in other events planned, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

The monarch was reportedly deeply saddened by the accusations of disloyalty and media manipulation that his younger son made against the royal family in his memoir, Spare.

Despite this, it would be Charles’ “first wish” for Harry to join them at the coronation, a source close to the royals revealed.

Moreover, Harry “will happily go along with whatever the plan is” and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which has been addressed. 

