 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles making Coronation about ‘family squabbles’ than his ‘reign’

King Charles has seemingly drawn ire for his latest move concerning the inclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coronation program despite a family rift.

This week, the Sussexes were featured in one of the photos used in the official coronation souvenir programme.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, royal biographer Tom Bower analysed the move, calling the monarch “dithering” over failing to take charge of his coronation amid the family troubles.

Bower claimed that 74-year-old royal seems to be distracted and is focusing on the wrong things ahead of the historic ceremony next month.

“He’s losing sight of the plot,” Bower told the host. “He’s losing sight that this Coronation should be all about the glory of the monarchy and about Britain and he is reducing it to squabbles about his family.”

The royal expert continued, “Worse than that, this constant promoting of Camilla is distracting. The Coronation seems to be all about his marriage now and not about embracing his reign. He’s not establishing himself as the key to the future era.”

The author added that the monarch was “just worried about whether people will love Camilla, and what they think about Harry and this recent olive branch. It’s just nonsense.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week, that Prince Harry would be in attendance for the king’s milestone event while Meghan Markle would stay in California with their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes have been at odds with the royal family ever since they stepped down from their senior roles in 2020. Their ties worsened after the couple released their explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry came out with his bombshell memoir, Spare.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘convenient’ person to ‘blame’ amid royal rift video

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘convenient’ person to ‘blame’ amid royal rift
Prince Harry attending Coronation due to rift with royals turned ‘so personal’ video

Prince Harry attending Coronation due to rift with royals turned ‘so personal’
Meghan Markle's supporters donate thousands of dollars to Harry's charity

Meghan Markle's supporters donate thousands of dollars to Harry's charity

Meghan and Harry's friend says people can't be forced to be interested in coronation

Meghan and Harry's friend says people can't be forced to be interested in coronation

Kate Middleton stabbed in the back by King Charles?

Kate Middleton stabbed in the back by King Charles?

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

King Charles' coronation to feature 'Jesus relics'

King Charles' coronation to feature 'Jesus relics'
Prince Harry to be snubbed by senior royals at coronation

Prince Harry to be snubbed by senior royals at coronation
Prince Harry’s is a ‘reservoir of grievance’ is ‘wreaking havoc’ on King Charles video

Prince Harry’s is a ‘reservoir of grievance’ is ‘wreaking havoc’ on King Charles
King Charles’ in ‘wholly in uncharted royal waters’ video

King Charles’ in ‘wholly in uncharted royal waters’
Queen left Charles with ‘mother of all monarchical headaches’ Prince Harry video

Queen left Charles with ‘mother of all monarchical headaches’ Prince Harry