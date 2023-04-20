 
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner reportedly still “not over” from her former lover and father of her kids, Travis Scott, amid rumours that she is dating Timothee Chalamet.

The reality TV star has an “amazing co-parenting” relationship with the rapper, with whom she shares two kids, daughter Stormi, and son Aire, despite their breakup.

An insider spilt to US Weekly, “Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” however, she is still “not over” Scott.

“Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing coparenting relationship,” the source added.

The source went on to add that the Kylie Cosmetics owner isn’t putting any pressure on her connection with the Dune star.

“Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet,” the source continued. “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

Jenner and Travis dated on and off for five years before they parted ways in January in this year. However, friends of The Kardashians star are convinced they will get back together.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source said at the time.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

