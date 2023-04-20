 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39
WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 

Former WWE wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed in an interview that he had talks with WWE about wrestling at WrestleMania 39, but his new reality show, Stone Cold Takes on America, kept him away from the ring.

Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 after an 18-year hiatus, but due to his busy schedule with the show, he couldn't commit to a proper match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the WWE veteran said:

"I met with some people from WWE. We talked about the possibility of me wrestling at WrestleMania 39. The biggest thing in my mind was the presentation and what kind of match it was going to be."

"I didn’t want it constructed as a real match, per se," he explained. "I needed something that could turn into one, and it did, but I think that's why we got away with it.

"The Dallas crowd was very receptive. I hadn't been around, so the timing was right."

He explained that he would need to be in top form to perform and that his production schedule only allowed for a 30- or 40-minute daily workout, which wouldn't be enough to get him ready for WrestleMania.

"I was really protected at WrestleMania 38," he added. "This time, that wasn't going to be the case. That was a true statement: Until this show was over, I couldn't commit."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'
Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'
How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings video

How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings
Mandy Moore’s husband watches ‘A Walk to Remember’ first time

Mandy Moore’s husband watches ‘A Walk to Remember’ first time
Gigi Hadid seemingly takes a subtle dig at dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid seemingly takes a subtle dig at dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Jonathan Majors lands into more trouble as new victims come forward

Jonathan Majors lands into more trouble as new victims come forward
Kelly Clarkson becomes emotional after Henry Winkler's message for her daughter

Kelly Clarkson becomes emotional after Henry Winkler's message for her daughter
'Twilight' to bring back vampire, werewolf adventure in TV series

'Twilight' to bring back vampire, werewolf adventure in TV series
Kylie Jenner is having 'fun' in new and 'exciting' romance with Timothee Chalamet video

Kylie Jenner is having 'fun' in new and 'exciting' romance with Timothee Chalamet