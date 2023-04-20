Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber has seemingly addressed her rumored feud with Selena Gomez as she admitted to having a ‘hard time’ in 2023.

The runway queen, 26, turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a two-slide text post, in which she appeared to reference the latest controversy with the Only Murders in the Building star.

Hailey, who is married to pop icon Justin Bieber, opened up about the start of 2023 and admitted that the year has not been easy for her.

The supermodel went on to share that she's been left emotionally 'fragile.'

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time,” she began.

The Rhode Skin founder continued, “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

Hailey was hit with brutal criticism after Gomez’s fans accused her of 'copying' the star's style choices, career moves, and her choice of men.

The Wolves singer later urged her fans to stop trolling and bullying Hailey, who had been receiving death threats.

Hailey’s Instagram post further continued, “And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

The model urged, “That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.”

Hailey concluded, “Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together.”