Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spotted shooting a song for 'Jawan': See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is set to hit theatres on June 2

Pathaan duo Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is once again gearing up to amuse audience with their unbeatable on-screen chemistry as they are shooting together for a special song for film Jawan, reports.

Earlier today, some pictures were leaked from the sets of Jawan where the duo could be seen shooting together.

SRK and Deepika could be seen wearing matching outfits as they shoot togther. They both wore white shirts alongwith a pair of black pants and boots.

In one of the leaked pictures, the two can also be seen holding red-coloured blazers in their hands while a satin red-tie is also wrapped around their necks.

The getup shows that the famous duo is coming up with an entirly new avatar. According to the reports, the song is being choreographed by Farah Khan in Film City, Mumbai.

A few days back, some more pictures were leaked from the sets of Jawan where SRK was seen dancing with co-actor Nayanthara on a Yacht.



Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action thriller film after Pathaan that is slated to release on June 2. Directed by Atlee, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover. It also includes Sanjay Dutt in a cameo, reports Indiatoday.