King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’

King Charles reign may have a lot to deal with his new responsibilities, but it seems like the new monarch is slumped by family squabbles rather than issues regarding his rule.

In her column for new.com.au, royal commentator, Daniela Elser claimed that the monarch’s reign is in jeopardy, not due to some political moves, but “idiot relatives.”

“The history of the British monarchy is littered with grasping brothers, sisters, uncles, and cousins who regularly got up to no good and caused no end of trouble for even the best-intoned, industrious sovereigns,” explained Elser.

As for Charles, the royal expert pointed towards his brother Prince Andrew and his younger son Prince Harry.

Elser claimed that they are “both a seemingly never ending font of trouble for the monarch yet both remain part of the royal fabric.”

Comparing them to ‘migraines’, Elser wrote that “both men routinely erupt like self-pitying ducal Kratos only for the palace to have to deal with latest PR fires. They then temporarily take a few steps out of public view only for the whole process to begin again.”

Out of the seven members of the royal family who can be officially deputised to perform many of the duties of the King, three are non-working members of the royal family, namely Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Elser suggested that the three will “likely never be called on to act as kingly stand-ins.”

The expert surmised that Charles’ “number one job as King is to protect the monarchy” and the “two biggest threats to the institution’s health and wellbeing are members of his very own family.”

