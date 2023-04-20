 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian 

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler threw shade towards his current wife Kourtney Kardashian for being more concerned with her kids.

The diss came after the Blink 182 drummer and the reality TV star’s Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part was released in which Barker said “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

A fan of the former Miss USA contestant commented on her recent snap on Instagram, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness."

Moakler hit the “like” button on the comment before replying, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lo, " after another follower pointed out that Kardashian considers herself a "mom-of-six."

Post her marriage to Barker, Kardashian became stepmom to his and Moakler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick.

Previously, Moakler said that she would not have any issues if her kids would want to be a part of The Kardashians reality show until the famous family is “good” with them.

“I won’t be tuning in," Moakler said of watching the show while talking to Entertainment Tonight back in February 2022. "But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that [her children] want to be a part of."

"My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness," she added.

"As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key."

More From Entertainment:

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement
Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again
Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'
Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 video

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' retains top spot at box office against 'Beau Is Afraid', The Covenant'
Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'
How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings video

How Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s twins feel about their many siblings