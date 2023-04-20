Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in October?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 'Roka' is done, reports

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is reportedly dating politician Ragahv Chadha, will be tying the knot in October, reports.

Their relationship rumours emerged after the two were spotted together in public not once but a multiple times. Yesterday, paparazzi captured Pari flaunting a silver band on her ring finger. The pictures made fans wonder if the couple have had their engagement ceremony.

Earlier today, media again spotted the actress outside designer Manish Malhotra's house fueling up her marriage rumors. The sources have learnt now that the duo is engaged and their wedding is set to take place in October.

One of the closed sources told revealed: "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

According to reports, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra is going to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival in India around the same time from October 27 to November 5. Therefore, Parineeti's wedding will be held during her sister's visit.

Recently, Priyanka visited India to promote her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel. Sources claimed that the Ishaqzaade actress and fiancé Raghav paid a short visit to Priyanka in Mumbai.

Everybody is now waiting for the official announcement of the wedding to come out soon.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is all set to feature in Chamkila opposite Diljjit Dosanjh. The film is being directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, reports Indiatoday.