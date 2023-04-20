 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’

A close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just broken their silence regrading their Coronation plans and how the duo intend on factoring in Archie’s fourth birthday into the mix.

A close pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has brought these admissions to light.

The pal in question weighed in on the decision to fly to the UK alone.

They even started off by telling People magazine, “At this point, it's become so personal.”

Despite the fact that “Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad.”

This claim has come shortly after sources revealed that, Prince Harry intends on flying back immediately after the ceremony to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.  

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?
King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’ video

King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’
King Charles’ former Butler says monarch has ‘amazing sense of humour’

King Charles’ former Butler says monarch has ‘amazing sense of humour’
King Charles making Coronation about ‘family squabbles’ than his ‘reign’ video

King Charles making Coronation about ‘family squabbles’ than his ‘reign’
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘convenient’ person to ‘blame’ amid royal rift video

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘convenient’ person to ‘blame’ amid royal rift
Prince Harry attending Coronation due to rift with royals turned ‘so personal’ video

Prince Harry attending Coronation due to rift with royals turned ‘so personal’
Meghan Markle's supporters donate thousands of dollars to Harry's charity

Meghan Markle's supporters donate thousands of dollars to Harry's charity

Meghan and Harry's friend says people can't be forced to be interested in coronation

Meghan and Harry's friend says people can't be forced to be interested in coronation

Kate Middleton stabbed in the back by King Charles?

Kate Middleton stabbed in the back by King Charles?

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

King Charles taking part in rehearsals for coronation

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

Prince Harry criticised for not donating book proceeds to Sentebale

King Charles' coronation to feature 'Jesus relics'

King Charles' coronation to feature 'Jesus relics'