time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Kanye West quits 2024 presidential race?

Once setting his eyes on the presidency of The United States in 2024, Kanye West is now reportedly mulling pulling out of the race.

In his quest for the White House, the Donda hitmaker roped in a string of controversial advisers, including far-right white nationalist Nick Fuentes, insurrectionist Ali Alexander, and firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

However, as Daily Beast reports, Ye's presidential plans were undercut by infighting between his political advisors.

The father-of-four reportedly is frustrated by the bickering that has halted the campaign.

“Right now, I am living my life — like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it,” the Grammy Winner reportedly told his presidential campaign filmmaker Adam Camacho.

“I just want to be left alone,” the 45-year-old said.

In other news, West-powered Donda Academy's former teacher came forward with shocking claims that the kids' futures at school were in danger and his mother's vision was not going as planned.

Cecilia Hailey is one of two women taking Ye to court for wrongful termination. She claimed she was forced out due to her questions about the school's standards.

Hailey warned parents about the poor conditions at school, ranging from education standards to children's hygiene, in an interview with TMZ.

"Ye West, I am so thankful for the opportunity to be at your school, but things are not going the way they should, academically, socially or spiritually," she claimed.

"And you need to back down and try again with people who know what they're doing, who can execute a vision, who can help you understand that we don't know anything about producing albums, but we know how to educate," she added.

