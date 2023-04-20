 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Adam Driver in final talks to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Adam Driver in final talks to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot
Adam Driver in final talks to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Adam Driver is in final talks to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming, highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, it has been reported.

Rumors have been making rounds on the internet that the House of Gucci star, 39, will be playing Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four chapter.

According to Daniel Richtman, Driver is currently finalizing a deal with Marvel Studios to play the Reed Richards character.

Driver's name topped the list of actors as early as October 2022, however, the reports did not mention which character he might portray.

Later on, a report from January indicated the Marriage Story star was Marvel's 'top choice' for the role.

Other actors such as, Penn Badgley and Diego Luna, were also rumored to play the Fantastic Four lead.

The Fantastic Four reboot was first officially announced in July 2019 during Marvel's annual San Diego Comic-Con panel, just months after Disney finalized their $71.3 billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the studio that previously controlled the franchise.

Disney has already confirmed a February 14, 2025 release date for the Fantastic Four reboot, which will be part of Phase Six of the MCU.

Meanwhile, Driver was recently in action-thriller 65, and Netflix's White Noise.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West quits 2024 presidential race?

Kanye West quits 2024 presidential race?
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement
Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again
Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'
Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 video

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets
Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?

Kylie Jenner hopes to reconcile with Travis Scott amid Timothée Chalamet romance?