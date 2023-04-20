Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to invite some famous celebrities to their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party, set to be celebrated on same day as King Charles’ coronation.



Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex risk overshadowing the new monarch’s big day with their son’s grand birthday party, a PR expert revealed which celebrity pals of the couple would come to the bash.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz said, "There's no doubt there will be famous friends at the party. The couple live in Montecito, which means they have a number of celebrity neighbours.”

"Just as we would invite our neighbours to parties, if we were friendly with them, it's the same for the Duchesses," she added.

The expert continued: "We can probably expect Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at the party, as the couple were at their vow renewal.

"We know the couple are friends with Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, and Jameela Jamil to name a few and it's possible if they were around they would be attending.

"If rumours are to be believed, then Harry texts Orlando Bloom about lurking paparazzi in the area, and it would be great to see photos of him at Archie’s party too."

According to rumours, Harry would try his best to come back to the US right after attending his father’s big day so he could be there for Archie's party in time.

"If Lilibet's 1st birthday is anything to go by, we can possibly expect an intimate outdoor picnic amidst the couple's chickens, face painting, a classic birthday cake and surrounded by friends joining throughout the day,” Riaz said.

"If it's true that Harry and Meghan are holding a small, intimate party for Archie, this comes as no surprise,” she continued.

"As we know, Harry won’t be around for Archie's actual birthday so this sounds a great way of celebrating whilst Harry is around."