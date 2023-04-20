 
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile

Princess Eugenie is reportedly the only royal Prince Harry can lean on after his exile.

 Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and revelations.

In her interview with Fox News Digital, she claimed, “The King does want his youngest son to experience such a significant moment in his life. It was Charles’s wish that Prince Harry attend.”

“Duty is still a priority to Harry, and he feels like it is his responsibility to attend. That being said, expect familiar and friendly characters like cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie to make small talk with the 'exiled' prince.”

