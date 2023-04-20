 
Bhumi Pednekar offers condolence on Pamela Chopra's demise

Bhumi also mentions her chat with Pam Aunty after Dum Laga Ke Haisha in her IG
Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been left in a shock hearing about the demise of Yash Raj Films first lady Pamela Chopra.

Pamela's death news came out as a shock for the entire Bollywood fraternity. 

Bhumi shared a black and white picture of Pamela on her Instagram handle and offered her condolences for the departed soul. Bhumi also mentioned that she still remembers her chat with Pamela after film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

"Pam Aunty you've left behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness. Will never forget our chat after DLKH."

"Your legacy lives on in many you showered your wisdom on. My condolences to all of those that loved. #MrsPamelaChopra", wrote the Bheed actress.

Earlier today, Yash Raj Films shared a post on their official social media handle confirming the death of the veteran. "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection", the statement read.

Chopra was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. She was known to be an outstanding playback singer. Besides this, she was also a film writer and producer. 

