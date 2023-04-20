 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery

Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery
Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery

Jeremy Renner continues to update fans about his recovery from his near-fatal snowplow accident in January.

The Marvel star, 52, who is trying his best to get back on his feet, shared a new workout video as he chronicles his road to recovery from the horrifying snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery

Renner – after making his first red carpet appearance since the accident last week – turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a workout video.

The Avengers star was seen exercising with a set of dumbbells in the brief video recorded at his home.

Renner also shared some of the inspirational notes that his 10-year-old daughter Ava has been leaving for him during his workout sessions.

Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery
Jeremy Renner shares inspiring notes from his daughter ahead of recovery

The adorable yellow Post-it note read, “Hello Beautiful” with a smiley face and a heart. “My daughter inspires me... What inspires you?” Renner wrote in the caption of the picture.

Ava also left him another note on his TechnoGym monitor, which read, “Just keep running. Just keep running!” with a heart.

Renner said, “She leaves me post it notes all over to keep me going!!”

The Mission: Impossible star revealed last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while promoting Rennervations, that he broke more than 35 bones when he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year's Day.

More From Entertainment:

Adam Driver in final talks to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot

Adam Driver in final talks to star in ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot
Kanye West quits 2024 presidential race?

Kanye West quits 2024 presidential race?
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler takes a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement

Woody Harrelson shares reaction to Matthew McConaughey’s half-brothers’ statement
Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl
Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again

Stanley Tucci discloses one ‘horrible’ character he’d never play again
Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'

Hailey Bieber hints at Selena Gomez feud as she details having 'hard time'
Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'

Kylie Jenner mocked over claims about plastic surgery: 'She's working around the word!'
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39 video

WWE legend Steve Austin shares plans for WrestleMania 39

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets

Ryan Reynolds reveals the adorable reason behind his colourful bracelets