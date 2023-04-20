 
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'comeback' hopes dashed?

After their ABC exit, former Good Morning America anchors reportedly struggle to plot their comeback on TV screens.

Even, Dancing with the Stars has recently turned down the scandalous pair.

"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," the tipster tattled to RadarOnline about Amy and T.J.'s flat-floored pitch for a new morning television show, "but so far all their meetings with T.V. execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."

"Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroo," the insider snitched to the outlet.

Previously, Robach and Holmes reportedly convinced T.V. exes that they “can be whatever you want us to be.”

However, these persistent attempts are in vain as major TV networks reportedly gave them the cold shoulder.

The scandalous duo pitched several bigwigs in the media industry, including a TMZ-style gossip show.

But sources close to the situation described those pitches as “vague,” according to The Post.

One thing’s for sure,” the source told the daily. “They can’t do news.”

The pair are no longer “credible” as newspeople, the insider stated, noting a flurry of reports of their controversial affair’s leaked pictures also allegations that dogged Holmes about previous flings with junior staffers at ABC News.

Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair’s proposal for a show, the report added.

