Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Pooja Hedge shares what she learnt from 'KKBKKJ' co-star Salman Khan

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Pooja Hedge also shares 'what she liked the most about working with Salman Khan'

Pooja Hedge, who is all set to make her first on-screen collaboration with superstar Salman Khan in film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, reveals what she learnt from the actor.

Pooja mentioned that she had a great expereince working with the superstar of Bollywood. She also said that Salman taught her a big life lesson on the sets of KKBKKJ.

While sharing the same, she added: "I think it’s that he’s really simple in the way he lives his life - like he wears Being Human T-shirts. He’s a big star and he knows that, but he doesn’t put on airs about this to show that he’s a star. It’s essential to stay real."

The Cirkus actress also spoke about what she liked the most about working with Khan on a huge project.

"What I really like about him is that he says what’s on his mind – he’s very real. He says what he thinks and that’s a strength in my eyes. This is a world where sometimes people think something about you but don’t say it. As an actor, he wants you to be spontaneous. You can prepare, but you need to learn to think on your feet. It was a great learning experience", said Hedge.

Towards the end of he conversation with Indiatoday, Pooja Hedge revealed that she has mixed feeling for the release of KKBKKJ. "I am nervous. I am a mixed bag of emotions."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in theatres on April 21. 

