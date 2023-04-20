Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

The sign outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. — APP/File

ECP extends deadline till midnight to facilitate candidates.

Asks parties to ensure candidates are given party tickets.

Asks candidates to get election symbols allotted by ROs.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday extended the deadline for submitting party tickets and allotment of symbols for candidates looking to contest elections to the Punjab Assembly.

In a press release, the electoral body said the deadline has been extended to 12am on April 20, 2023, to facilitate candidates.

It asked all political parties to ensure their candidates were given tickets within the specified timeframe. It further asked the candidates to get election symbols allotted by returning officers (ROs) before the deadline passes, so the process could be completed according to schedule.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in a bid to force the ruling alliance to hold early general elections.

The ECP initially fixed April 30 as the date for the elections but later postponed it to October 8. However, the Supreme Court intervened and in an order on April 4, fixed May 14 as the date for the polls.

However, it is uncertain whether the Punjab polls will be held on May 14 in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders as the federal government has not yet released the funds required for holding the elections.

In a reply submitted to the apex court on April 18, the election commission said it was "getting impossible" to hold polls on May 14 because of a lack of funds and security personnel.

The electoral authority added that it had written a letter to the federation for providing Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Rangers personnel, but did not receive a reply.

The ECP added that April 18 was the last date to make payment for the printing of ballot papers. "Printing of electoral rolls with photographs is already delayed," it stated.

During a subsequent hearing on the implementation of its order, the Supreme Court asked political parties to hold a dialogue on the election date and update it.