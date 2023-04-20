Max George gets emotional on sharing how Ed Sheeran 'saved Tom Parker's life’

Max George was moved to tears as he talked about his best friend Tom Parker and shared how Ed Sheeran helped to "save" Parker's life for a year before his death.

Max, 34, lost his bandmate Parker to a brain tumour after he passed away in March 2022 aged 33.

"Do you know what was lovely, people from outside our group and friends, even they chipped in to help. Ed Sheeran did as well. That saved Tom’s life for a year," the Wanted star explained on tonight's Scared Of The Dark.

Max added, "How do you deal with it? There’s no cure for that so you just sort of learn to carry on with your life. Deal with it? Definitely not.

"I don’t think I’ll ever be OK with it. One of the last things I said to him was I thanked him for making my life so much better than it ever could have been.

"That whole journey through being in the band, he was my best friend."

Max broke into tears while talking to the camera. "I just don’t...I don’t...I don’t want it to be like a burden or a thing with anyone else. But it's hard in there, you know?"