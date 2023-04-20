 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Max George reflects on Tom Parker loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Max George reflects on Tom Parker loss
Max George reflects on Tom Parker loss

Max George opened up about the loss of his bandmate Tom Parker.

"He had glioblastoma, which is an incurable brain cancer, but it was at Stage 4 when they found it," Max said.

The singer aired his thoughts when he first heard about Tom's diagnosis through his wife, Kelsey.

"I couldn't get my head around what she'd just told me and I don't think I accepted that."

"I don't think I'll ever be okay with it, you know," the singer added.

"One of the last things I said to him was — I thanked him for making my life so much better than what it ever could have been, you know, like that whole journey through being in the band. He was my best friend."

Max opened his heart to Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne the next day.

"You did the hardest thing actually getting it out," Paul told him.

"This place has broken me, talking about stuff that I hadn't told my family... I'm not sure I'm dealing with that very well," Max later added in his confessional.

"I'm just worried that I'm not going to heal in here now. I feel that I'd be better off at home."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200
Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters

Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters
Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene

Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene
Janelle James on why she feels ‘insult’ to be compared to Abbot Elementary character

Janelle James on why she feels ‘insult’ to be compared to Abbot Elementary character
Aaron Carter fiancee: 'No closure from autopsy report'

Aaron Carter fiancee: 'No closure from autopsy report'
K-pop group Billlie cancels all activities following Moonbin’s death

K-pop group Billlie cancels all activities following Moonbin’s death
Louis Leterrier set to direct next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Louis Leterrier set to direct next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie
Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover

Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover
'Don't Tell Me', Joaquin Phoenix cautions friends who watch his movies

'Don't Tell Me', Joaquin Phoenix cautions friends who watch his movies

Natasha Rothwell will return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Natasha Rothwell will return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3
Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from ‘Big Brother’ break up

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from ‘Big Brother’ break up
Max George gets emotional on sharing how Ed Sheeran 'saved Tom Parker's life’

Max George gets emotional on sharing how Ed Sheeran 'saved Tom Parker's life’