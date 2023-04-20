'Don't Tell Me', Joaquin Phoenix cautions friends who watch his movies

Joaquin Phoenix, the actor known for his eccentricities, as much as his acting flair, recently admitted that he feels uncomfortable inviting his close friends to watch his movies. Phoenix made the confession as his current film ‘Beau Is Afraid’ screens at select cinemas.

During the A24 podcast with writer-director Ari Aster, Phoenix explained that he doesn't like to interact with his friends after they've seen his movies because he finds it uncomfortable when they compliment his work.

“I’ve had one friend who’s seen the movie, and they texted, ‘I had a blast.’ I don’t know what that is, ” he said.

“My preference is for people I know not to see anything I’m in just because I don’t want to have to go through that process. That’s the worst thing about going to a screening. Afterwards, people come up, and they have to say something. It’s always uncomfortable.”

“If somebody says a compliment about something, my impulse is to say, ‘Name five other performances that you thought are really good, or movies,'” he said.

“It’s probably best to not interact with your friends when they’ve seen a movie you’ve made. That’s my opinion. I had 10 tickets last night to invite people.”



“It’s also, like, ‘Do you want to come and watch this?’ I just feel so weird,” he admitted. “‘Come see the movie?’ No. There’s no good version of this. Whatever the situation, don’t invite ’em.”

The Joker star cautioned people close to him: “Please don’t tell me about it if you do go see it.”

Beau Is Afraid features Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist, a nervous man who embarks on a strange journey back home after the sudden death of his mother. He confronts his deepest fears as he travels on this fantastical journey.