Aaron Carter fiancee: 'No closure from autopsy report'

Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancée spoke out against the singer's autopsy report, which was publicly released.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” Melanie Martin said to TMZ.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Carter’s autopsy claimed that his cause of death was accidental drowning after putting a lethal mixture of difluoroethane.

As per the report, the huffing of the gas and pills resulted in intake in the Bounce rapper, leaving him unconscious; his body was found in his Lancaster, Calif., home bathtub.