time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johannson addresses ‘therapeutic’ reunion with Bill Murray

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Scarlett Johannson has recently opened up about her unexpected meetup with Bill Murray 10 years later after they filmed 2003’s Lost in Translation.

During her appearance on Goop podcast, the Black Widow actress told host Gwyneth Paltrow, “I didn't see him for a decade or more. It was a long time.”

“And then I walked into a bar with my ex-boyfriend from a long time ago ... and there was only one person at the bar and it was Bill Murray,” said the 38-year-old.

The Nanny Diaries actress continued, “It was so weird. I walked in, and I saw him sitting there — nobody else there — and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I had to walk out.”

“I was like, ‘It's Bill! I haven't seen him in so long’,” remarked the actress.

Scarlet mentioned that it had been “a decade of time, more than a decade of time”.

“[I was] like ‘All right, I guess I'll have to go and see what's up’,” stated the actress.

Scarlet noted, “It was such a weird moment. It was like a dream.”

“And then I went in there and he was also surprised. Actually, it was kind of therapeutic. We sort of talked through that time,” explained the Lucy star

In the end, Scarlet added, “It was, I think, his way of coping was being really sort of manic in this way. I don't know, we had a cathartic experience in that weird bar.”

For the unversed, Bill and Scarlet played opposite each other in Sofia Coppola's second movie, Lost in Translation.

