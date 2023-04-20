 
K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200

Additionally, the comeback has made its way back to No.2 on the World Albums chart 

K-pop girl group Twice has hit a new high with their album Ready To Be spending its fifth week in the Top 75 of the Billboard 200 chart.

They released their latest comeback on March 10th along with its catchy title track Set Me Free. They are now also the only artists from their agency JYP Entertainment to chart for so long in the Top 75.

The group made history with Ready To Be, as they debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by achieving the biggest U.S. Sales Week of any female K-pop artist. For the week that’s ending on April 22nd, the album ranks at No. 72.

Additionally, the comeback has made its way back to No.2 on the World Albums chart and is holding its spot at No. 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

