Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Experts believe that the decision for Prince Harry to attend the Coronation alone helps safeguard the Firm from having to walk a minefield Meghan Markle would’ve designed.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine brought these claims and admissions to light.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, she believes Prince Harry’s current plans for the Coronation seem “mealy-mouthed”.

She also went on to add, “It all gives the impression that he’s only coming under sufferance, which means that if the Duchess did accompany him, the whole thing would have been a minefield.”

“Everyone would be walking on eggshells, desperately worried in case they accidentally upset her and ended up on another episode of the Poor Little Me Podcast.”

“I’m sorry to be such a cynic, but that’s what experience has taught us over the past 18 months. Given everything that’s happened, it’s hard to see how the presence of the Duchess could be anything other than, at best, a distraction, at worst a toxic pall over the entire proceedings.”

“And that’s a real shame. Not just for Charles who, let’s not forget, so gallantly walked Meghan down the aisle and considers her (and his grandchildren) a cherished part of the family.”

“Or for Harry, who despite his renunciation of his Royal duties, might still have wanted his children – the ones he’s so determined to call Prince and Princess – to have been part of such a monumental historical event.”

“But for all of us loyal monarchists who hate to see the Royal Family tearing itself apart like this.”

