 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
APP

President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days

By
APP

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 (right) and President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an event in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 (right) and President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an event in Karachi, on March 26, 2022. — AFP/APP

  • President Alvi asks Premier Shehbaz to examine the matter.  
  • Asks prime minister to ensure the upholding of the Constitution. 
  • "Interim govts in Punjab and KP have completed their period," says Fawad.

Expressing his severe concerns, President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the legality of caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) following the expiry of their 90-day term.

The president sent to the premier a letter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asking him to look into the issues raised by the former federal minister to uphold the Constitution and strengthen democracy in the country.

In his letter to the president, Fawad raised issues with regard to the legality of the interim setups in the two provinces of the country.

He had said that the interim governments in Punjab and KP had completed their stipulated period and the Constitution does not provide for the continuation or extension of the period fixed for the interim setup.

Fawad further stated that caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The president also asked the premier to examine the matter to ensure the upholding of the Constitution and the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets
No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal

No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal
PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date

PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date
LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'

LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'
British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party after secretary’s 'racist' attack

British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party after secretary’s 'racist' attack
PMD forecast for Eid ul Fitr 2023 moon sighting

PMD forecast for Eid ul Fitr 2023 moon sighting
PM Shehbaz Sharif says judiciary cannot re-write Constitution

PM Shehbaz Sharif says judiciary cannot re-write Constitution
Ali Zaidi granted bail in fraud case after 'out of court settlement'

Ali Zaidi granted bail in fraud case after 'out of court settlement'
FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India

FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meet in India
How NOWInclusive is changing mindsets by simulating daily struggles of challenged

How NOWInclusive is changing mindsets by simulating daily struggles of challenged

Will update SC on govt-opposition election dialogue at next hearing: AGP

Will update SC on govt-opposition election dialogue at next hearing: AGP
Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: PTI issues list of ticket holders