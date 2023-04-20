 
King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?

King Charles III and Prince Harry reportedly held peace talks before the Duke of Sussex publicly confirmed that he would attend the coronation on 6 May.

Royal fans and experts have seen some promising signs of reconciliation between father-son duo, claiming that the King has accepted the Duke's demands.

After Harry’s bombshell memoir, and Meghan's podcast the relationship between the Sussexes and royal family turned worst, and people began to speculate around about the Duke's Coronation attendance. Now, they seem to take steps towards a public reconciliation.

After the positive conversations, Harry confirmed his coronation plan, while Charles also reacted in the same way and honored his son and daughter-in-law by including their photo in a souvenier Coronation programme.

Some speculate that King Charles has accepted Harry's demand to honour his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. 

The monarch's latest gesture, which show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still loved members of the family, is being considered a part of his discussion with Harry.

The King is said to be "pleased" that Harry will be at the crowning ceremony to support him and Queen Camilla. While, Meghan Markle  would stay in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

On the other hand, a close friend of the Sussexes told People that Meghan and Harry were invited to the coronation via email from King Charles' office and not by the monarch himself: "They didn't hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it's always through somebody," a close friend says.

A wider reconciliation hasn't happened between the two parties as "at this point, it's become so personal," the friend told the outlet, adding: "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

