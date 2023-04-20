Rafael Nadal confirms withdrawal from Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal. — Twitter/@RafaelNadal/Screengrab

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal — who has already missed Masters 1000 event in California in March due to a hip injury — announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the Madrid Open.

Citing his “ongoing hip injury,” which he suffered in Australia earlier this year, Nadal said he was withdrawing from the Madrid Open.

He added that he is in a "difficult situation" — especially as the French Open edges closer.

The tennis great has since then been forced to sit out events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Barcelona.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Nadal shared an update on his injury and said that as he changes his course of treatment, he will sit out the tournament in Madrid next week.

In his message, Nadal said the past few weeks and months had been difficult. “As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia.”

The tennis sensation wrote: “Initially it had to be a six to eight-week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what they initially told us.”

He further added that he was in a “difficult situation”.

“The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros, and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

“I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately. The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to compete.”

He shared that while he had been training, a few days ago he decided to change course and try another treatment.

“We will see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know. This is how things are now,” the Spanish star said.

Speaking about the tournaments he had missed, Nadal said: “I also want to send a special greeting to all the Madrid and Spanish public because I will have missed the two tournaments that are played here at home.

“You all know what it means for me to play these tournaments and specifically Madrid that I will not be able to play it with everything it has given me.”

Finally, Nadal added that he had “no choice but to try to have the right attitude”.

“I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality,” he concluded.

In light of Nadal’s statement, his chances of playing in the French Open — which runs from May 28 to June 11 this year — remain unclear.