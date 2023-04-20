 
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find it hard to do "meaningful work” after launching scathing attacks against Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticism the Royal family since 2020 with their explosive interviews, including one with Oprah Winfrey, Harry’s memoir Spare, and their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Speaking about the California-based Royal couple and the drop in their popularity, Us Weekly's royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi said they will find it "tough" to move on from their continuous criticism about Harry’s family.

"I would imagine they probably are struggling. The Spare reception was probably not what they thought it was going to be. It's definitely been tough for them,” she said.

To this, her co-host Christine Ross added, "The Spare backlash. I even think that the Netflix series as well because we really saw their polling numbers start to nosedive following the special which I think didn't go as well as they had hoped.

"Then there was Spare in press tour, then there was the South Park episode which is probably more damaging than you normally would have thought so I think it was a tough time.

"I think they're really struggling to shake this image of just talking about how terrible the Royal Family is. It's hard for them to just move on with meaningful work."


