Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’

Experts believe Prince Harry should let go of his bid for an apology because “quite frankly” an invitation to the Coronation is more than either he or Meghan Markle deserve.



Royal commentator Sarah Vine brought these claims and admissions to light.

According to a report by the Daily Mail Ms Vine believes, “Harry believes his family owes him an apology.”

“I’d say that after the way he’s behaved, after the terrible things he’s said and the way he’s betrayed so many of those who love him, an invitation to the Coronation was far more than a mere sorry: it was a gracious, kind gesture, an olive branch. And, quite frankly, more than either of them deserved.”

“If they had any decency – or sense – they would have accepted immediately in the spirit of reconciliation, used this as an opportunity to draw a line under all the nastiness and rancour and finally begin to heal wounds and move on. Instead, no: they’ve doubled down on the beef between them.”