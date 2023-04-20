 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘doubled down on beef’: ‘Don’t deserve kindness’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry should let go of his bid for an apology because “quite frankly” an invitation to the Coronation is more than either he or Meghan Markle deserve.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine brought these claims and admissions to light.

According to a report by the Daily Mail Ms Vine believes, “Harry believes his family owes him an apology.”

“I’d say that after the way he’s behaved, after the terrible things he’s said and the way he’s betrayed so many of those who love him, an invitation to the Coronation was far more than a mere sorry: it was a gracious, kind gesture, an olive branch. And, quite frankly, more than either of them deserved.”

“If they had any decency – or sense – they would have accepted immediately in the spirit of reconciliation, used this as an opportunity to draw a line under all the nastiness and rancour and finally begin to heal wounds and move on. Instead, no: they’ve doubled down on the beef between them.”

More From Royals:

Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks video

Harry, Meghan to find it hard to do 'meaningful work' after Royal family attacks
King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?

King Charles accepts Prince Harry's demand in crucial meeting?
Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation video

Meghan Markle risks sprinkling ‘a toxic pall over’ the entire Coronation
Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’ video

Prince Harry a ‘man fulfilling an obligation’
Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’ video

Palace staff worried King Charles won’t be able to attend his coronation: ‘He’s terrified’
Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’ video

Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’
Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’ video

Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’
Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile video

Prince Harry needs Eugenie to survive UK exile
Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday? video

Meghan Markle to invite Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra to Archie’s birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation bid ‘becoming personal’
King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’ video

King Charles’ job is to ‘protect’ the monarchy from ‘two biggest threats’
King Charles’ former Butler says monarch has ‘amazing sense of humour’

King Charles’ former Butler says monarch has ‘amazing sense of humour’